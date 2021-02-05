Consider This: Jackson Crime Needs Attention Now

There was finger pointing this week between former US Attorney Mike Hurst and Mayor Lumumba, regarding that possible help. “What he was offering was a militarized state within our city and not any programmatic solutions. I offered a long list of issues that he could help with, and he did not find time to even call me back on any of those issues. I’m not interested in any back-and-forth between any elected official or anyone else. I’m interested in the solutions.”