2-year-old being treated for child abuse at Jackson hospital

“Child welfare works to reunite children with their parent(s) whenever it is determined that it is safely possible to do so because practice and science tells us that removing a child from their home and separating them from their parents causes significant and lifelong trauma. We work closely with the courts, with the parents, with the foster parents and with the child to make sure there is a safe and protective home in place before a family is reunited. While a child is being cared for in foster care, our agency staff provide ongoing services and supports to the parents to address issues, behaviors and other needs to try to make a safe reunification happen. But the system is not infallible.