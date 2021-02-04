2-year-old being treated for child abuse at Jackson hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT has learned that a two-year-old abuse victim is being treated at a Jackson hospital.
We have also learned the child was returned to her family by a judge in Hinds County.
The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services cannot comment directly on any case. We did receive the following statement from Lea Anne Brandon, Director of Communications for the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services.
“Because of Mississippi Law restricting the information that MDCPS can share publicly, we are unable to address anything related to this or any other specific case of alleged child abuse or child custody. We are not allowed to confirm whether or not an investigation is ongoing in a case or whether a child is or has been in MDPCS custody.
“That being said, we are able to address the general situation of when a child has been in MDCPS custody and then is returned to the parent:
“Child welfare works to reunite children with their parent(s) whenever it is determined that it is safely possible to do so because practice and science tells us that removing a child from their home and separating them from their parents causes significant and lifelong trauma. We work closely with the courts, with the parents, with the foster parents and with the child to make sure there is a safe and protective home in place before a family is reunited. While a child is being cared for in foster care, our agency staff provide ongoing services and supports to the parents to address issues, behaviors and other needs to try to make a safe reunification happen. But the system is not infallible.
“We deal with human beings and human behaviors. Unfortunately, human behavior is difficult to predict. In any instance when a child is hurt or harmed after being returned from our custody to their parent, it is heartbreaking for everyone involved. It is the outcome that we dread the most and one that we never want to see happen. Nothing weighs heavier on the heart and mind of a social worker than for a child to be harmed.” - MDCPS Commissioner Andrea Sanders.
There is no word on the condition of the child.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.