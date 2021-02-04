WLBT’s Maggie Wade named ‘Best Urban Warrior’ by Jackson Free Press

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT’s Maggie Wade is among the Best of Jackson 2021!
Maggie was named the Best Urban Warrior as part of Jackson Free Press’s yearly awards.
Read JFP’s caption on Maggie’s win:
Maggie Wade has garnered over 500 awards for her work in journalism since going to work at WLBT during her senior year of college, but for the media maven, her truest work comes through advocating for disadvantaged youth in the metro area.
”To me, (being an urban warrior) means constantly being willing to take a stand for our children,” Wade says. “When we meet a child, we have an opportunity to give them tools to be a better human.”
The news anchor has provided youth with such tools by producing news segments on foster children in search of permanent homes through her platform at WLBT, and she also lends her passion for underprivileged children to Southern Christian Services for Children and Youth’s advisory board.
Her commitment has not gone unnoticed in Jackson circles, as Wade was conferred an honorary doctorate by Belhaven University and meritoriously completed her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at Mississippi College in December 2020. For Wade, the work itself remains more important than any accolades she has received. “When we have strong communities, we have strong families. That’s one way we can all be urban warriors,” she concludes. —Taylor McKay Hathorn
Finalists: Kaye Donald (Hartfield Academy, 1240 Luckney Road, Flowood, 601-992-5333, hartfield.org) / Clay Edwards (Clay Edwards Media, savejxn.com) / Jeff Good (Mangia Bene Restaurant Management Group, 3317 N. State St., 601-982-4443, facebook.com/MangiaBeneInc) / Judge Carlyn Hicks (Hinds County Court Judge, 407 East Pascagoula St., 601-968-6670, courts.ms.gov) / Rukia Lumumba (People’s Advocacy Institute; 190 E. Capitol St., Suite 450; 601-885-3240; peoplesadvocacyinstitute.com)
Congratulations, Maggie!
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.