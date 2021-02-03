Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 62 degrees today in Jackson, with plenty of sunshine. Partly cloudy skies with lows in the 40s tonight and expect highs to make a run at 70 degrees tomorrow. This will happen as southerly winds increase along with a few clouds. Showers will hold off until Thursday night and Friday morning with lows in the 40s. Friday will struggle into the 50s with windy conditions and a few leftover showers transitioning into drier weather by afternoon. The weekend will be partly sunny with highs in the 60s with scattered rain showers. Next week looks unsettled with highs in the 60s, dropping into the 40s later in the week. There will be frequent chances for rain next week. We should be on the look out for dramatically colder weather next week, including wind chills by Valentines Weekend. Average high is 58 and the average low is 36 this time of year. South wind at 5mph tonight and southerly at 10 to 20mph Thursday. Sunrise is 6:52am and the sunset is 5:37pm.