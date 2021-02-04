Lumumba stands by his chief, refuses to respond to rocket launcher controversy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At a press conference Thursday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he stands beside embattled Police Chief James Davis, despite recent controversies surrounding him and the increase in violent crime.
Instead, he blamed the rise in crime on COVID-19 and a consent decree requiring JPD to field release individuals for certain crimes, rather than taking them into custody.
Meanwhile, the mayor refused multiple times to answer 3 On Your Side’s question regarding claims that a rocket launcher displayed at a recent JPD press conference was recovered by police 20 years ago.
On Tuesday, JPD hosted a press conference to discuss gun violence, saying that the items on display had been recovered in recent operations.
However, former officers said on social media that the items had been in the department’s evidence vault for years. Former Precinct Four Cmdr. James McGowan, for instance, said he was the one who recovered the rocket launcher two decades ago.
Other reporters also were concerned that the mayor was screening questions, and raised concerns during the Zoom chat.
The mayor called the press conference Thursday to discuss his recent proclamation of a civil emergency and his executive order implementing a youth curfew.
Late on Wednesday, the mayor issued the civil emergency proclamation and implemented a curfew for children 17 years and younger.
The curfew will be for five days and will go into effect Thursday at 10 p.m. It will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each of the five days.
“We do not believe this is a panacea – the sole means in which the violent crimes we’ve seen may be reduced. (And) we do not put all crimes at the feet of young people,” the mayor said. “(This) is part and parcel of a multi-faceted approach in an effort to go forward and protect our young people and children at large.”
