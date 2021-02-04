Truck drivers want to be in priority group for COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Truck drivers have been keeping the world connected throughout the whole pandemic.
“We are essential workers,” said Phil Shuart, a trucker who was passing through the area Wednesday from San Diego. “I mean, you guys don’t get to eat anything with out us.”
So, should truck drivers be given priority for the COVID-19 vaccine? Many drivers are making that case.
“When it becomes available to when we can do it, I’ll do it,” said driver Rob Avery.
Samuel Pryer says the sooner the better. He says it is just good policy for truckers to be top priority when it comes to the vaccines.
“I made four stops already today, so I’ve dealt with about 8 different people,” said Pryer. “It’s a lot of exposure.”
“I could put it in 17 states in a week without even trying,” said Shuart.
Each state has decided where truckers stand. Arkansas, for example, put truckers ahead of the 65 and older group, and in Ohio it’s still a toss up.
Phil Shuart, the driver who was through Cleveland from San Diego, told 19 News he’s been around a ton of people, but that doesn’t mean he should be top priority.
“I would see teachers vaccinated before I saw truckers vaccinated,” he said. “We can isolate ourselves as part of our daily business.”
And there are others who should be ahead of truckers, some say.
“First responders should all get it first without a doubt,” said Avery.
Their solution is to be patient and stay safe as they wait for their turn to get the potentially life saving shot.
