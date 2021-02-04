Sumbit your questions to chat with state’s child support director 11 a.m. Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Enforcing child support will be the hot topic during a town hall meeting Thursday, February 4 by state leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Service.
The meeting will include Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson, and Chad Shook, Director of the Division of Child Support Enforcement.
The state is also expected to discuss how child support orders are managed, priorities for the 2021 Legislative Session, and the new Mississippi Access and Visitation Program.
Submit your questions here.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.