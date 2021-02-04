2021 St. Jude Dream Home tickets on sale now!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tickets are now on sale for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home!
The home is 3,000 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, valued at $520,000.
The home is located in Crossview Plantation in Rankin County off Holly Bush Road.
Brian Burkley with Deep South Custom Homes built another dream home in this same area a few years ago.
He says this year’s house will have some great features including a three-car garage, a large open family room and kitchen, a master suite with a luxury bathroom and a back patio with a fireplace.
“Every year the passion keeps growing,” Brian Burkley said.
If you buy your ticket Thursday, you will also be eligible to win a pair of earrings, courtesy of Juniker Jewelry Company in Madison.
Last year, WLBT raised $1.1M for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
