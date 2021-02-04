Natchez wants to pay remote workers $6k to move there

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Natchez wants to give workers up to $6,000 to move there, if they qualify.
In October, the board of aldermen approved Shift South, an incentive program to attract remote workers to take up roots in the city.
To be eligible, individuals must be 18 years or older, be employed by a company outside the Natchez region and have the ability to work remotely, according to the Natchez, Inc. website. Individuals also must purchase a home and maintain residency in the city for no less than one year.
