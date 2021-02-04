Natchez wants to pay remote workers $6k to move there

Natchez wants to pay remote workers $6k to move there
Natchez, Mississippi (Source: WLBT)
By Anthony Warren | February 3, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 6:01 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Natchez wants to give workers up to $6,000 to move there, if they qualify.

In October, the board of aldermen approved Shift South, an incentive program to attract remote workers to take up roots in the city.

Under the program, Natchez, Inc. will reimburse up to $2,500 of relocation expenses and offer $300 a month for a year to assist individuals with their initial living expenses.

To be eligible, individuals must be 18 years or older, be employed by a company outside the Natchez region and have the ability to work remotely, according to the Natchez, Inc. website. Individuals also must purchase a home and maintain residency in the city for no less than one year.

The program is also being funded by the Adams County Board of Supervisors and Natchez Inc. itself, according to the Natchez Democrat.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.