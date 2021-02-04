Miss. Senator honors first female Super Bowl ref on Senate floor

WASHINGTON (WLBT) - U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) honored Mississippi native Sarah Thomas ahead of her Super Bowl appearance.
Thomas, a Mississippi native, will be the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl this weekend.
Hyde-Smith dedicated a few minutes to speak on Thomas’s accomplishments.
“My state of Mississippi is extremely proud of Sarah Thomas, and we look forward to watching her latest history-making appearance at the Super Bowl,” she said.
Thomas is from Pascagoula. She was hired in 2007 to work college games and eventually became the first woman to work a college bowl game.
Thomas is in her 6th season with the NFL after becoming the first full-time official back in 2015. In 2019, she became the first woman to officiate a playoff game.
