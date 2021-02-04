Man runs from cops, hides in woods after having improperly displayed tag on his vehicle

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is now in custody after fleeing from police Wednesday evening.
According to officials, Sheriff Martin Pace was behind a vehicle with an improperly displayed tag around 5 p.m.
When Pace made an attempt to pull the vehicle over, the driver failed to yield.
The driver then proceeded down I-20 and then to Old Highway 27, where he jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.
With the assistance of Warren County deputies, Vicksburg police officers and a Vicksburg police K-9 named Kilo the suspect was located.
“It is unclear at this time why he made such an effort to evade law enforcement,” Pace said.
The suspect, a white male, didn’t have any identification on him. The man was taken to River Region Medical Center by ambulance for minor cuts and abrasions.
The vehicle the suspect was driving has been impounded at the Warren County Sheriff’s Department where a search warrant is being obtained to search the vehicle.
The suspect is in the custody of the Warren County Sheriff’s Department where he’s currently charged with felony evasion and improper displayed tag.
