Madison Co. sheriff’s community advisory board to meet Thursday

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents will have a chance to raise concerns about the Madison County Sheriff’s Department Community Advisory Board meeting on Thursday, February 4.
The meeting is at 6 p.m., at the Madison County Chancery Building board room, at 125 W. North St., in Canton.
The board reviews complaints against the department regarding roadblocks and pedestrian stops, according to a tweet from the American Civil Liberties Union.
ACLU tweeted that the committee was set up in response to the sheriff’s department’s “abusive policing practices against Black residents.”
ACLU brought suit against the sheriff’s department and Sheriff Randy Tucker in 2017, citing racial profiling. In 2019, the department entered into a consent decree as part of a settlement agreement.
ACLU alleged that the department “engage(d) in policing policies, practices, and customs that violate the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”
As part of the settlement, a five-member CAB board was established to “for members of the public to present any complaints or comments they have regarding MCSD,” the lawsuit states.
Among other duties, the CAB may make written recommendations to the sheriff regarding “any alleged non-compliance with the Consent Decree in regard to ... the implementation of and compliance with the checkpoint policy and pedestrian stop and enforcement police” spelled out in the decree.
A copy of the decree is shown below.
