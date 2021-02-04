Lumumba on rocket launcher: ‘Maybe it wasn’t a good idea to put it out there’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chowke Antar Lumumba says he doesn’t know much about the rocket launcher put on display at a recent JPD press conference.
However, he said it likely was a mistake to showcase it.
“It maybe wasn’t the best decision to bring it out there,” he said.
On Tuesday, JPD held a press conference to discuss gun violence. At the conference, spokesman Sam Brown said the department had recovered numerous weapons during recent police operations, including a rocket launcher.
Former JPD officials, though, said the rocket launcher was recovered more than two decades ago.
Lumumba said he didn’t know the history of the rocket launcher and didn’t organize the press conference. He referred further questions to JPD.
Meanwhile, the mayor said he continues to stand behind embattled Police Chief James Davis, despite recent controversies and the climbing violent crime rate.
Davis has come under fire recently, as homicides in the city skyrocket. Last year was the deadliest year on record for Jackson in terms of murders. Meanwhile, there were 13 homicides reported in the capital city in January.
Jackson City Council President Aaron Banks has called out the chief for failing to attend two recent law enforcement ad hoc committee meetings.
The mayor, though, said the chief shouldn’t be made the scapegoat for the city’s crime.
“I talked about us not having a reductive analysis in terms of crime and putting it at the feet of a scapegoat or of one individual when you have so many things taking place,” he said.
Instead, he pointed to numerous factors contributing to the problem, including those brought about by COVID-19.
He said with classes and other extra-curricular activities canceled due to the pandemic, young people don’t have the structure they need to thrive.
Lumumba also said COVID-19 has increased poverty and mental health concerns through the loss of jobs.
On top of those factors, he points to a dysfunctional justice system and a 2016 consent decree that requires police to release individuals for certain crimes, such as shooting guns into the air.
“This is not an issue of JPD not doing its job … it’s (an issue of having) a revolving door and a catch (and) release process that is not allowing the judicial process to play out in which it normally does.”
