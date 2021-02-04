Judge dismisses NCL Waste lawsuit against Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County Circuit Judge John Emfinger has dismissed NCL Waste’s lawsuits against the Madison County and the Madison County Board of Supervisors.
On Thursday, the judge dismissed the cases with prejudice, saying that parties have reached an agreement in the matters.
“Yesterday, we received a call from the attorney for NCL (who said) that the posture of the company had changed, and they wanted to discuss dismissal,” said board attorney Mike Espy. “We met and agreed that it would be dismissed with each party bearing its own costs.”
Espy said the case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning that NCL may not bring the case back up again on the same set of facts.
It was unclear where the dismissal leaves NCL and its plans to build a landfill on North County Line. The firm has been planning to build a dump on property there owned by the Bilberry Family Limited Partnership.
Those plans, though, have been in limbo for months, in part, because they had not been approved by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
Early last year, MDEQ’s permitting board said it would not approve the landfill until a needs assessment was conducted by the county.
However, the county refused to move forward with an assessment, and last July, NCL filed suit in Madison County Circuit Court asking the court to force the board to proceed.
NCL had also filed a second suit seeking $60 million in damages from the county for failure to perform it.
However, with the lawsuit being dismissed with prejudice, the county no longer has to move forward with hiring someone to conduct the study.
“We were in the process of scouting firms and none had been selected,” Espy said. “It’s up to the board of supervisors to determine what they want to do, if anything.”
Espy wasn’t sure why NCL decided to drop the case.
“I can’t speak for them. Some of the things are confidential and I can’t reveal,” he said. “No deals were made by Madison County and there was no quid pro quo or consideration for dismissal,” he said. “Nothing was promised.”
The proposed landfill would be located at 2858 N. County Line Rd. next to the existing Little Dixie Landfill and a rubbish site.
Talks of a third dump have sparked debate among residents and county leaders, some of whom say a third landfill would diminish the quality of life in the surrounding area.
