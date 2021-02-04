Jackson leaders address racial inequities in vaccine availability

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders say they want state health officials to bring more Covid vaccines into the African-American community.
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, several council members voiced their concerns about racial inequities when it came to the availability of the vaccine.
Some say they’ve been contacted by Jackson residents who say they haven’t been able to get the shot at the Jackson site. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has contacted state health officials about setting up another drive-through vaccination site.
They were initially told that there just weren’t enough doses available.
Ward 4 Councilman De’Keither Stamps said, “My parents live right here in Jackson, my dad and my stepmom. They were told they had to go to Philadelphia, Mississippi to get the shot next week.”
Jackson city officials are hoping to partner with the state to get another vaccination location. If the doses become available, they would like to administer 1,000 shots during a single drive-through event.
