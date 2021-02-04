First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy ahead of rain chances Thursday

EXTENDED FORECAST: After starting with some sunshine, clouds will return into Saturday as another wave of low pressure moves over the area, bringing another opportunity for rain late Saturday into early Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday. An Arctic airmass will settle to our north; south of the colder air, a fast flow pattern that will keep the weather a bit unsettled through much of next week. Highs will sneak into the 60s Monday and Tuesday ahead of another front due in by mid-week. Each day featuring an opportunity for rain, at least for now.