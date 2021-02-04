First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy ahead of rain chances Thursday

THURSDAY: A transition day as a warm front moves across the region through the day – taking temperatures soaring toward the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon hours. This will come along with a gusty southerly wind - occasionally pegging 30+ mph. Rain chances will increase overnight as a front moves into the area. A rogue gusty shower or storm can’t be ruled out but the risk of severe storms will remain low. Lows will fall back into the 40s by early Friday.
FRIDAY: The cold front will continue to sweep southward through the morning hours – rain chances will taper through the morning hours with amid a brisk northwest breeze taking hold. Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the lower to middle 50s. Clouds will tend break for some sunshine as well as drier air filter in. Lows will fall back into the 30s by early Saturday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: After starting with some sunshine, clouds will return into Saturday as another wave of low pressure moves over the area, bringing another opportunity for rain late Saturday into early Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday. An Arctic airmass will settle to our north; south of the colder air, a fast flow pattern that will keep the weather a bit unsettled through much of next week. Highs will sneak into the 60s Monday and Tuesday ahead of another front due in by mid-week. Each day featuring an opportunity for rain, at least for now.
