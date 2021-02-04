Filming of Lifetime movie attracts more production to the City of Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Lifetime movie filming in Clinton is kickstarting a new industry for the city!
The suspense/thriller is in its second week of filming with the action returning to Olde Towne on Jefferson Street.
“Mississippi is a hidden gem that people really haven’t tapped into,” said Hillionaire Productions Lead Producer Jami McCoy Lankford.
The Florida filmmaker is pleased with Clinton’s locales and the hospitality the crew and actors have received during filming.
Wednesday the suspense thriller “Teacher’s Watching” was inside 303 Jefferson. The restaurant was transformed into a coffee house for the day.
“It’s definitely a hidden gem and other filmmakers need to know. A lot of us, you know, we mostly film in L.A., Atlanta and areas like that, but on top of the COVID numbers being low here,” said McCoy-Lankford. “I mean just the film office alone just gives us great support.”
Earlier this week, the setting was just a few two doors down the street at Wyatt Waters Gallery. The action in the city is getting a lot of positive buzz.
“We’re getting a reputation already in Clinton for being welcoming and accommodating,” said Clinton City Spokesman Mark Jones.
In just two weeks of filming, Clinton city officials say several other filmmakers are choosing the quaint city for their movies.
“A production company is coming. I’ll be touring around this afternoon, showing different locations,” Jones added. “They’ve sent us some specifics and we’re identifying those locations and so we’re excited that we’re already seeing some movement that from our very first movie that started filming a week-and-a-half ago.”
“We knew that we were coming back to the area within the next month or so after we wrap this one, but I think we’re gonna bring this one back to Clinton too,” added McCoy-Lankford.
Filming on “Teacher’s Watching” ends February 9 and more movies appear to be on the horizon.
