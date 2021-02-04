In Conversation: Michael Guest talks Trump, impeachment and Marjorie Taylor Greene

MG: “I thought that there were voter irregularities, that there was probably voter fraud. Being a former prosecutor, I have prosecuted cases of voter fraud. But we were never presented evidence to show that the voter irregularity, the voter fraud was substantial enough that the elections should be overturned. I think everyone, Republicans and Democrats, if you were to ask them, probably would tell you that there was voter fraud, that there was voter irregularity. I think that we may disagree on the scale or the scope of that, but there was never evidence presented by the President, by the administration, by his campaign team that showed me that there was enough voter fraud that the election should be overturned. Now I did vote to challenge two of the states that were brought up and I did not vote to challenge those states based on election fraud or election irregularity. I believe that the will of the legislature was violated by the court system and, in Pennsylvania, by the Secretary of State. I felt like the will of the people in those states, that should have followed their legislative laws set forth by each state, were not followed and so those were the rationales that I took in voting against certifying both of those states. Not the fact that I thought there was widespread voter fraud or widespread voter misconduct in either Arizona or Pennsylvania.”