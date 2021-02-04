Civil Emergency: Mayor Lumumba issues curfew in effort to curb rising crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued a curfew order Wednesday evening in an effort to curb violent crime in the city.
Lumumba issued both a Mayoral Proclamation of Civil Emergency and a Mayoral Curfew Order for minors under 18.
“I am concerned for our City and I am worried for the safety of all of our residents,” said Mayor Lumumba in a statement. “But, I am especially concerned for our young people at this moment when social conditions have left many vulnerable and without the usual social supports and structures in which they thrive.”
The Proclamation of Civil Emergency is effective immediately and will remain in effect through Wednesday, February 17.
The Curfew Order makes it unlawful for any minor under 18 to remain in or upon any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment or other public place within the city from 10 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. beginning Thursday, February 4.
Several exceptions to the order include being accompanied by a parent or guardian, employment, or medical emergency.
