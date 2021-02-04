After Biden executive order, Reeves accuses politicians of ‘pushing children into transgenderism’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is accusing politicians of pushing children “into transgenderism” in response to one of President Joe Biden’s executive orders.
The Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation, signed by Biden on the first day of his presidency, seeks to prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation.
In an effort to be inclusive, the order mandated that transgender women should be able to compete on female teams in school.
Reeves stated that he is “disappointed” by this move by Biden, saying that “it will limit opportunity for so many competitors like my daughters. It is bad policy and it is wrong for America.”
“I don’t understand why politicians are pushing children into transgenderism in the first place,” the Governor also wrote. “I certainly don’t understand why the President chose to make it a priority. And my heart breaks for the young women across America who will lose in this radical social experiment.”
Some states are already challenging Biden’s executive order, with Politico reporting that at least six, including Kentucky, Oklahoma and Tennessee, have intruded bills to limit sports opportunities for transgender athletes.
House Bill No. 112, or the Save Women’s Sports Act, would require athletic programs in public schools to be designated upon the biological sex of the competitors.
The ACLU was quoted as saying that the rhetoric behind these bills “emboldens political attacks on trans youth.”
