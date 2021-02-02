Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s high reached 51 degrees with plenty of sunshine. A chilly air mass is over our area so tonight with clear skies and calm winds, we’ll see lows drop into the upper 20s by morning allowing frost to form as well. Wednesday will be sunny with temperatures near normal for this time of year, around 60 degrees. We’ll make a run at 70 degrees on Thursday with an increase in clouds and a few showers possible by evening. Friday will turn cooler a few lingering showers and highs in the 50s. This weekend will be partly sunny with a chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be within a few degrees of 60. We are receiving some mixed signals for our weather early next week. Highs will be in the 50s for now as a strong cold high-pressure system affects the northeastern part of the country. It remains to be seen if that cold weather will grip our area as well. Calm wind tonight and easterly at 5mph Wednesday. Average high is 58 and the average low is 36 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:53am and the sunset is 5:36pm. No severe weather is expected over the next 7 days.