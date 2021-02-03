Senate approves bill that would improve Internet access, lower energy rates across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Better Internet service and lower energy costs could be on the way to Mississippi consumers.
On Wednesday, the Mississippi Senate approved S.B. 2798, which allows energy companies to lease “dark fiber” to any Internet service provider.
“Dark fiber” is the fiber deployed along power grids that is currently unused, and can be used for mass Internet connectivity, according to a release from Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.
Revenue derived from the leases would enable power companies to lower electric costs for consumers, the release went on to say.
The bill now will go to the House for consideration.
As for better Internet service, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown where Mississippi falls short in serving the communication needs of students and residents, Hosemann said.
“Reaching the last mile down the last gravel road in every community is an education issue, an economic development issue and a healthcare issue,” he said. “We can help change the trajectory of Mississippi by simply lighting up infrastructure which already exists through much of our state.”
The bill was authored by District 49 Sen. Joel Carter.
“A major driver for me in authoring this legislation is the next generation of Mississippi leaders,” he said. “Increasing connectivity opens the rest of the world to our children. We saw the importance of Internet access grow during the pandemic, and it is only going to increase from here.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.