Semiconductor shortage causes Nissan plant in Canton to reduce production

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A semiconductor shortage has caused the Nissan plant in Canton to reduce production.
“We have made some production adjustments within our North American manufacturing operations due to the semiconductor shortage, starting with non-production days for the truck line at our Canton, Mississippi facility. We continue to work closely with our supplier partners to monitor the situation and assess the longer-term impact on our operations.” Lloryn Love-Carter, Nissan Corporate Communications.
It’s unclear how long production will be impacted by this shortage.
