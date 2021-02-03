REPORT: Alcorn State to opt out of 2021 spring football season

LORMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time in three years, the Southwestern may have to crown a new champion in college football. Due to COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols, Alcorn State is expected to forgo playing its season this spring, according to a report from FootballScoop.com, and confirmed by WLBT.
A source also told WLBT that the Braves have yet to go through a full practice this preseason and have only had team walkthroughs until the virus forced a shut down on January 25.
On January 27, ASU Athletic Director Derek Horne told WLBT that the team still planned on returning to the football field at some point.
Alcorn State, who has won the SWAC title the last two years and the SWAC Eastern Division title the last six, was expected to begin its six-game conference-only schedule on February 27 at Alabama A&M.
