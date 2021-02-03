Marlin Thompson, 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Marlin Thompson, a 14-year-old male, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, after a shooting in the western part of the city, according to police and the Hinds County coroner.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said Thompson and another teenager, 18-year-old Carlos Stewart, were found inside a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.
Brown said an unidentified 17-year-old male teenager was also shot in the shoulder, but his condition is not known at this time.
Police have not made any arrests in this case.
If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
