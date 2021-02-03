Long lines form at COVID-19 vaccination locations in the metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The COVID-19 vaccine is in high demand where long lines are forming at drive thru locations in the metro.
Some residents have waited for up to three weeks after scheduling their appointments to get their shot in the arm.
“I’m hopeful that people will get inoculated,” said Donnie Rutledge.
He was one of the hundreds lining up for free COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday at Smith Wills Stadium in Jackson.
The retired JPD officer scheduled his appointment over two weeks ago. This isn’t a first for the 70 year old.
“This is my second time to do something like this,” said Rutledge. “A long time ago when I was a young child I remember going to an elementary school to when they gave out the sugar pills for polio. That would have been in probably the late 50′s”.
The State Health Department is also administering the vaccine at Trustmark Park in Pearl where traffic was bumper to bumper.
“We’ve had a lot of friends get really really sick, and I’m anxious for life to get back to normal,” said Kim Owen who got vaccinated at the drive thru service at Smith Wills Stadium.
The Madison resident said her appointment took about an hour to schedule on line. The vaccination process went smoothly.
“It was very efficient,” said Owen. “Everything was listed as it said it would be, and they had my name on the list and I just drove through, and every step of they way they did a check list. So very nice, very fast”.
To receive the COVID-19 vaccination you must schedule an appointment through the State Health Department.
According to the agency’s website, adults 65 and older and those with certain chronic health conditions are now eligible for vaccination.
Those 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine and those 18 and older can receive the Moderna vaccine.
Pregnant and lactating women and those who are immunocompromised may take the vaccine after consulting with their health care provider.
