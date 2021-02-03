JSU dedicates scholarship to late sports reporter Sekou Smith

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A longtime NBA reporter and former Jackson journalist is being honored with a scholarship at Jackson State University.
The university has announced the formation of the Sekou Smith Journalism Award.
Smith passed away recently from COVID-19. He was 48 years old.
The scholarship came to fruition after Smith’s family was inundated with calls and texts from people who wanted to lend their support.
“To truly keep his legacy alive, why not do what Sekou was about?” Asked Ayanna Smith, Sekou’s youngest sister.
She said her late brother’s passion was, “helping and mentoring young and old to do what he was passionate about, which was writing and reporting.”
She said the scholarship at JSU was the right way to honor her brother, in part, because it was his experience at JSU that helped him land his first reporting gig.
Smith, a mass communications major at JSU, spent over two decades covering the NBA. He was also the creator and host of the Hang Time blog and podcast for NBA.com. During his career, he covered major sporting events, including the Olympics and World Cup.
He began his career as a beat writer at the Clarion-Ledger, a year after he enrolled at Jackson State.
To Ayanna Smith, Sekou was much more than a successful journalist. Sekou was the youngest boy of four siblings.
“I don’t think there is anyone I ever met like him,” she said. “This is going to be strange for me to navigate because I’ve never known life without him.
“He’s always been there, and, literally, I’ve been in his footprint everywhere I’ve gone.”
Ayanna attended the same schools, from elementary to college, according to a JSU news release.
“I was always Sekou Smith’s little sister. All around campus, I would hear, ‘Don’t mess with her; that’s Sekou’s sister … that’s little Sekou.”
To donate, click here.
