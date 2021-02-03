Hunter Engineering, Washington University doctor donate high-tech PPE to Jackson hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Washington University doctor teamed up with an engineering firm to develop leading-edge PPE and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center is one of several hospitals in Jackson and around the country reaping the benefit.
Dr. Jennifer DeLaney and her colleague, Dr. David Katzman collaborated with Hunter Engineering in St. Louis and Mississippi, Washington University School of Medicine, a team of engineers from the Veterans Health Administration and St. Louis high Schools and manufacturers to design and develop a new class of Powered Air Purifying Respirators to protect health care workers during the COVID-19 pendemic.
She said the full-face devices are more effective than N-95 masks.
Dr. DeLaney said, ”And so we got approval from the CDC for use in hospital systems with a new class of powered air purifying respirators that’s made to keep hospital workers safe and comfortable.”
Amanda McGruder is Respiratory Director at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. She said, ”This is a blessing. It really is, especially when there are so many back orders and a shortage on a lot of the PPE.”
Baptist healthcare workers received the equipment and training for the PPE Tuesday and Dr. DeLaney has committed to donating 350 respirators to help keep front line health care workers safe.
Fifty went to Jackson hospitals and the PPE Baptist received are valued at $20,000.
