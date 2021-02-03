House committee passes bill that could ban third landfill in Madison County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that could stop a third landfill from coming to Madison County has passed out of a House committee and could go to the floor for a vote late this week.
Meanwhile, a similar bill introduced in the Senate will not see the light of day.
On Tuesday, H.B. 949 passed out of the House Conservation and Water Resources Committee.
A similar bill introduced on the other side of the capitol, was less successful. S.B. 2780, which was authored by District 25 Sen. Walter Michel, failed to make it out of the Senate Environmental Protection, Conservation and Water Resources Committee.
The measure is expected to be brought to the floor for a vote either Thursday or Friday, according to District 73 Rep. Jill Ford, the principal author.
“The bill is intended to protect people from a proliferation of landfills and give them a voice in the process,” Ford said. “It doesn’t stop the county from getting a new landfill, but it ensures environmental justice to the people in that county.”
The bill would mandate that counties may not adopt solid waste plans that would include the construction of a new landfill if two landfills already exist within the county, pending approval through a public referendum.
It would further amend state law to prohibit the state from awarding grants or loans to build a landfill in a county where three already exist.
The measure would likely block a third landfill from coming into Madison County, which has been decried by many residents and local leaders in Hinds and Madison County.
The Ridgeland Board of Aldermen, for instance, has opted out of the Madison County solid waste plan to do its own. Meanwhile, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution recently in opposition to the plans.
NCL Waste is hoping to build a dumping site at 2858 N. County Line on a 166-acre tract owned by the Bilberry Family L.P.
Two other landfills, including the nearby Little Dixie facility, are already located in the county.
Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is currently reviewing a request to build the facility, pending the outcome of a needs assessment being conducted by the county.
Madison County officials were not immediately available for comment.
