Former JPD spokesman blasts ‘misleading’ press conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Jackson police officers are calling to question the evidence shown at a Tuesday JPD press conference, saying that some of the evidence has been sitting in the vault for years.
JPD held a press conference to display evidence recovered during operations. The conference was scheduled in response to a recent rise in violent crime in the city.
“This is so disappointing and to mislead the public about this instrument is very disturbing,” said former JPD spokesman Tyree Jones in a Tuesday Facebook post.
Jones was referring to a rocket launcher that was on display at the conference. It was one of several weapons on display, and one that police say had been recovered in recent operations.
Jones, though, disagreed.
“There is nothing new about it for the public to be alarmed about and its existence,” he wrote in his post.
Former Precinct Four Cmdr. James McGowan backed up Jones’ point, saying it was “one I recovered about 20 years ago during a search warrant,” he posted on Facebook.
Former Precinct Four Cmdr. Wendell Watts also questioned the evidence shown. “I do not believe any of that was recovered during their sweeps,” he said. “Instead of owning the crime and coming up with a plan to combat it, they waste time making excuses and lie to the citizens.”
Another Precinct Four leader, Cmdr. Keith Freeman, questioned why Chief James Davis was not at the presser.
“He hasn’t been in front of cameras for quite some time. Keeps blaming the gun shows and open carry,” he wrote.
WLBT has submitted an open record request to the city seeking the police reports for each item on display at the meeting.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.