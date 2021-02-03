First Alert Forecast: milder mid-week ahead of next rain maker

WEDNESDAY: Transient high pressure will move over the area mid-week - after a cold, frosty start in the upper 20s and lower 30s, we’ll manage highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon hours amid mostly sunny skies. Clouds will gradually increase overnight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
THURSDAY: A transition day as a warm front moves across the region through the day – taking temperatures soaring toward the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon hours. This will come along with a gusty southerly wind - occasionally pegging 30+ mph. Rain chances will increase overnight as a front moves into the area. A rogue gusty shower or storm can’t be ruled out but the risk of severe storms will remain low. Lows will fall back into the 40s by early Friday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The front will sweep through the area early Friday – taking the showers and clouds along with it. Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the 50s. Clouds will return into Saturday as another wave of low pressure moves over the area, bringing another opportunity for rain late Saturday into early Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s Saturday; likely struggling to hit the lower 50s Sunday afternoon as an Arctic air mass settles north of the area.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.