First Alert Forecast: milder mid-week ahead of next rain maker

EXTENDED FORECAST: The front will sweep through the area early Friday – taking the showers and clouds along with it. Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the 50s. Clouds will return into Saturday as another wave of low pressure moves over the area, bringing another opportunity for rain late Saturday into early Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s Saturday; likely struggling to hit the lower 50s Sunday afternoon as an Arctic air mass settles north of the area.