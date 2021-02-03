Darrius Damarquell Reginal, 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Darrius Damarquell Reginal, a 23-year-old man, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, after being shot while driving, according to police.
Tweets from the Jackson Police Department indicate the shooting happened on North State Street at Northside Drive sometime before 5:30 p.m.
Investigators say Reginal and a woman were hit multiple times after someone fired shots into their vehicle.
Police say Reginal died at the scene.
The woman’s condition has since stabilized.
JPD has not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.
If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
