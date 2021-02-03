Broderick Dyson, 21

Broderick Dyson, 21
One person was killed in Algiers near the Behrman area overnight on Oct. 1. (Source: NOPD)
By C.J. LeMaster | February 3, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 12:18 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Broderick Dyson, a 21-year-old man, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, after a shooting in northeast Jackson, according to police.

Tweets from the Jackson Police Department indicate the shooting took place on Ridgewood Road just before 10:30 p.m.

Investigators say the gunman fired multiple times at Dyson, killing him.

Police believe a verbal argument between the two led to the shooting.

A few days after the incident, officers arrested and charged 28-year-old Tyrone Samuel with murder after he surrendered to police.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.