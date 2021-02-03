Brandon family’s ‘haunted’ doll carriage sells on eBay for $710

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vintage doll carriage that a Brandon family alleges caused paranormal activity inside of their home has sold on eBay for $710.
Whitney Merritt, the owner of the carriage, says that after 50 bids the “haunted” item was won by a Kansas woman fascinated by ghosts and spirts.
Merritt says she is glad to be departing with the carriage, adding that her husband is more relieved.
“It’s not normal,” Merritt said, referring to the doll carriage. “I want ‘normal.’”
Merritt says that the family is now looking forward to burning sage inside of their home, which some believe cleanses a space of negative energy.
