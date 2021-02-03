Bills that survived and died during deadline day at the State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of proposed bills was narrowed at the State Capitol Tuesday. It was the deadline to pass general bills out of committee.
One bill that’s advancing on this deadline day would create the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act. Sound familiar? It may since the voters just approved setting up a medical marijuana program with Initiative 65.
“If Initiative 65 is struck down then we have another vehicle for medical cannabis,” said author Sen. Kevin Blackwell.
“There’s two possible pitfalls,” noted Sen. Chris McDaniel. “The first is if we attempt to frustrate the intent of Initiative 65. The people have been very clear about their wishes on that. The second is if we attempt to frustrate the marketplace.”
The bill would create a separate program from Initiative 65 but does not replace it. But it would have differences such as a 10% sales tax on the product and revenues would go to the Early Learning Collaborative, dual enrollment and other scholarship programs. It passed out of committee.
The legislature is also moving forward with tweaking the criminal justice reforms that were vetoed by the Governor last year.
“It’s really a parole eligibility bill about who can qualify and what things can qualify for parole,” explained Sen. Brice Wiggins, who said it takes another look at geriatric parole.
“We’re continuing the talks about putting language in there for those individuals who were incarcerated for 50-60 years for simple possession of marijuana and stuff that would only be given two to three years now,” described Senate Corrections Committee Chairman Sen. Juan Barnett. “To have a look back period.”
Pseudoephedrine drugs like Claritin-D would no longer be prescription only under a bill that passed the Judiciary B committee. It would require the medicine be kept behind the pharmacy counter where a system would be in place to track individual purchases and cap the monthly amount one person can buy.
Sen. Joey Fillingane says he’s told it’s no longer the main ingredient being used by those making meth and says there is more meth coming from Mexico. He notes that most other states have repealed similar laws put in place when meth labs were an issue.
“Really the only people being penalized at this point are the law abiding citizens who would like to get some relief for their sinus infections and those types of congestion issues,” said Fillingane.
Some bills that don’t appear they’ll make it including two Senate bills to create mobile sports betting, wine in grocery stores and direct wine shipments.
Democrats say they will keep looking for possible ways to work in some form of Medicaid expansion but don’t know if it will happen. They’re also disappointed to not see other measures advance.
“There are issues that we didn’t get legislation on that we think are important,” said Rep. Robert Johnson. ”That is, again, back to pay. Are people getting paid adequately? And state employee pay raise is something we ask for every year. We think it’s very important.”
The teacher pay raise is something you’ve likely already seen highlighted. It has cleared this first deadline.
Another issue you may be wondering about are the bills to eliminate the grocery tax. They haven’t been taken up in committee, but because they’re considered revenue bills they have a different deadline. So, they’re still in play.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.