21-year-old charged with murder of man found dead outside Summit home

SUMMIT, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect has been charged with murder after a man was found dead outside of a Summit home.
According to Detective Gerald Magee, police received a call Tuesday morning regarding shots being fired on Robb Street.
When officers arrived on the scene they found Kenneth Godwin, 56, dead.
Since then, police have arrested Javione Granger, 21, and charged him with first-degree murder.
Magee said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the crime is encouraged to call the Summit Police Department at (601)-276-9511.
