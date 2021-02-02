Wilkins ES remains closed due to water woes, students virtual

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All students at Wilkins Elementary School are virtual Tuesday due to ongoing issues with Jackson’s water supply.
In late January, the City of Jackson started experienced challenges with the operation of the city’s water system, which affected several schools.
Water pressure has been restored at Key Elementary, Lester Elementary, Peeples Middle, Wingfield High, and Whitten Middle schools, but Wilkins Elementary is still experiencing little to no water pressure.
School staff members are closely monitoring the water pressure and working with the City of Jackson Public Works officials.
