WATCH LIVE at 1pm: Hancock Co. sheriff holds news conference on investigation into deputy’s death

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - At 1pm, Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam will hold a news conference to talk about the death of Lt. Michael Boutte, who was shot and killed Monday while answering a call in the Necaise community. So far, no details have been released about the suspect, who was also shot but survived.
Meanwhile, the body of Lt. Michael Boutte is back home in Mississippi. Law enforcement officers met Tuesday morning at the New Orleans hospital where he was taken to escort his body home. The procession left the hospital just after 9 a.m., with Louisiana State Police escorting Lt. Boutte to the state line, where Hancock County deputies waited to continue the journey home.
More than 100 law enforcement officers from dozens of agencies across Mississippi and Louisiana took part in bringing their fallen brother home.
Lt. Boutte was killed Monday while responding to a domestic call on Caesar Necaise Road in the Necaise community.
Boutte served in law enforcement for eight years after serving in the U.S. Air Force. He is being remembered across South Mississippi and the state as a fearless leader to his peers and advocate for his community.
