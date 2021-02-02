WATCH LIVE: COVID-19 vaccines will be available at Walmart

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Tuesday, leaders gave an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said a new federal partnership means that vaccinations will soon be available at about 30 Walmart pharmacies across the state.
Dobbs didn’t say where those Walmart stores are located, but said more than 6,000 doses are likely to be allocated to the stores next week.
The retail juggernaut is receiving vaccines as part of a new partnership with the federal government.
Gov. Tate Reeves said the Biden White House entered the program, in part, to help expand the vaccine into minority and other under-represented communities. The feds are also partnering with Walgreens and CVS as part of that partnership.
The governor participated in a conference call with White House staffers on Tuesday. He said about 10 percent of the state’s weekly allocation of doses next week will go to those pharmacies, which were picked by the federal government.
Reeves is hopeful the program will work but said he was “somewhat concerned about those efforts.”
“While it’s probably true in Washington, D.C., that you can walk a block in either direction and run into a CVS or Walgreens, or Walmart … There aren’t a lot of Walmarts in Issaquena County,” he said.
Meanwhile, the governor touted some major achievements and continued struggles with the state’s vaccine roll out.
“We have, as of yesterday, now surpassed a quarter of a million vaccines in the state,” Reeves said. “We are operating at peak capacity and are working to get even more vaccines into our state, so we can get it out to our people.”
Reeves discussed challenges and successes the state has faced on the COVID-19 front, including the need to increase operations at the state’s drive-through vaccination clinics.
“The state-run sites have an even more difficult logistical challenge this week, when compared to last week, because now we’re not only providing first doses, we’re providing second doses,” he said.
“Where we had 30,000 first-dose vaccines for the week of 1/18, as we move into this week, we have 30,000 first dose and approximately 18,000 to 19,000 second-dose appointments.”
