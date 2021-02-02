St. Jude to benefit from first all-civilian mission to space

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be the world’s first all civilian space mission designed to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and St. Jude will be represented with two seats on the mission.
It is a huge fundraising plan to raise millions -- $200 million dollars for cancer research at St. Jude.
And the first $100 million donated by 37-year-old billionaire, Jared Isaacman who will also be the civilian astronaut commander of the Inspiration 4 mission.
“My crazy thought process, if St. Jude succeeds, you don’t need a Make a Wish. And that’s what kind of gravitated me towards St. Jude’s mission for this is our Inspiration 4 endeavor,” said Isaacman.
Isaacman, who has supported the Make-A-Wish Foundation for years, founded Shift4 Payments that processes restaurant and hotel transactions. He is an accomplished pilot with several world records and will be part of the four-man civilian crew.
Another billionaire involved in the mission, Elon Musk, who formed SpaceX, which will provide the training for the crew. Musk said the mission is a lot more than just a joyride.
“I think it’s much more substantive. It’s like when America went to the moon in ’69, it wasn’t just a few people. Humanity went to the moon.”
The three other people in the mission -- a former childhood patient at St. Jude who is now on the staff at the hospital, and not yet chosen, a person who donates to St. Jude and an entrepreneur.
Isaacman is paying for the trip; the amount not disclosed.
Richard Shadyac Head of ALSAC, St. Jude’s fundraising arm said in a statement:
“This partnership brings two missions together to create one incredible moment in time that will make an impact for years in the global effort to cure childhood cancer.”
Something echoed by Isaacman.
“I do want to see us you know live in a world where everyone can jump in their rocket ship like the Jetsons and travel and journey among the stars,” he said. “But we’ve got some responsibilities to deal with here on earth and certainly conquering childhood cancer is one of them.”
The people on the space mission will be selected by the end of February. It is scheduled to launch sometime in the fourth quarter of this year.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.