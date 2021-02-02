Reward offered for info after animal burned alive in Hamilton Co.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for setting a live raccoon on fire.
The raccoon was found in Price Hill on the morning of Jan. 26 barely breathing and suffering in wet, freezing weather.
Warning: some of the details in this story may be disturbing.
A veterinarian said the animal had third-degree burns on his face and body that were caused by a human being and determined that euthanasia was the kindest option.
“It smelled like burning hair and death and sickness, and it was traumatic. I can’t believe anyone would do this to an animal,” licensed rehabber Izabella Lefever said. “He was hopeless. He couldn’t open his eyes. He could raise his head up to try and look at me, but his eyes were burned closed.”
Based on the animal’s injuries and the location of the burns, the vet says someone lit the animal on fire.
“To mentally have the capacity to put that animal through this kind of suffering and to literally set it on fire has got to be a very disturbed individual,” Amy Stevens, a licensed Ohio rehabber, said.
Stevens said they have since learned that the raccoon’s death is part of a pattern of animals in the area being tortured.
“Are they doing it to stray cats? Are they doing it neighbors’ dogs? Are they doing it to squirrels or any other animal that they may not like?” Stevens asked.
The Hamilton County Dog Warden says he is investigating the case as animal cruelty and will be going to the neighborhood to continue the investigation.
“This raccoon deserved to have a peaceful life of foraging for food and raising a family, not the terror and agony of being burned and left for dead,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a release. “Every animal in Cincinnati is in danger as long as this abuser is at large, and PETA urges anyone who knows anything about this case to report it immediately.”
According to Stevens, in the state of Ohio, raccoons are considered a ‘nuisance animal,’ but she said cruelty is still criminal.
She also wants to remind anyone who is having an issue with a raccoon that there are humane ways to deal with the animal, such as calling a rehabber, a wildlife rescue or a critter control agency.
Anyone with information on the case can call the Hamilton County Animal Shelter, also known as Cincinnati Animal CARE, at 513-541-7387.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
