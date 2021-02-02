Parade held in Vicksburg for former police chief after 37 years of service

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A big celebration occurred this weekend for a former Natchez and Vicksburg police chief.
Longtime law enforcement official Walter Armstrong was surprised with a special parade in Vicksburg.
His law enforcement friends and his family lined the street in front of his home to thank him for 37 years of service. Get this: he is also celebrating his 60th birthday!
Local leaders shared their experiences with the former chief as well as recognizing him for his excellent service in the community.
“It has just been the greatest honor to not only serve with him, alongside him, but for him to be my friend. As the mayor said, absolutely unquestioned integrity, talent, the ability to lead people,” expressed Sheriff Martin Pace.
He also served as the President of the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police.
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs also agreed to give Armstrong the key to the city for his service.
