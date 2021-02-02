Ole Miss to host graduation ceremonies for current, previous year’s students

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi won’t allow the pandemic to deter students from walking across the stage to receive their diplomas.
The school will hold two in-person graduation ceremonies this Spring.
One ceremony will celebrate the newest graduating Class of 2021 and another will celebrate the Class of 2020, whose ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The University of Mississippi 2021 Commencement exercises will be held April 29 – May 2, 2021. Morning convocation will be held on Saturday, May 1 at 8:00 a.m. in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss officials say the ceremonies will look different from years past, but they still hope to still make graduation memorable.
