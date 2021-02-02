Natchez man arrested for sexual battery of a 13-year-old

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man and charged him with sex crimes.
Deputies say 58-year-old Albert Lee Hickombottom is charged with sexual battery.
The arrest stemmed from a complaint that quickly turned into an investigation revealing the victim was a 13-year-old juvenile, investigators say.
Lt. Cal Green said Albert Lee Hickombottom of Natchez was arrested on January 27 and remains in the custody of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.
Green said the case will be bound over to the next grand jury.
Hickombottom is being held on a $250,000 bond.
