Mississippi congressman co-sponsors bill calling for construction of Keystone Pipeline to resume

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Steven Palazzo announced Tuesday that he has co-sponsored a bill that, if passed, would cause the Keystone XL Pipeline to resume construction.
President Joe Biden halted construction on the 1,700-mile pipeline last month through executive order, saying that Keystone was not consistent with his “economic and climate imperatives.”
Republican leaders blasted the move, with Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith saying that the Biden administration had killed “thousands of American jobs.”
The Keystone President did later confirm that over 1,000 jobs would be eliminated in the coming weeks.
“The Biden Administration’s assault on America’s oil & gas industry cannot be tolerated,” Palazzo said after announcing he had co-sponsored Congressman Kelly Armstrong’s bill. “I’m proud to cosponsor this legislation to reverse the harmful policies by the new president.”
The Keystone XL Pipeline, which would span from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, was rejected by the Obama administration but was revived by Donald Trump.
