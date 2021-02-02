Miss. doctor encourages everyone to get vaccine when available, but expect mild side effects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As more Mississippians receive the COVID-19 vaccine, there are some concerns.
The vaccines can cause side effects for different people in different ways.
One local physician wants to warn people what to expect after getting a shot. Dr. Justin Turner from Turner Care believes everyone should get vaccinated.
In fact, he made a video of his vaccination to encourage people to do the same.
“The vaccines are very important for people to get. We know science shows vaccines reduce the risk of getting the disease, and in the event that you get the disease, the vaccine reduces the risk of hospitalization and reduces the risk of death.”
Turner says there have been reported side effects when getting the shot, but most of them are mild.
“There are people who are having side effects. I got my second COVID vaccine dose a couple of nights ago, and I still have some soreness from where the injection was and some tiredness, but most people are having the muscle aches, and some are having chills, stomach aches, but most them subside within 24 hours.”
Turner says there are steps you can take if you experience these side effects.
“One thing that we recommend is that people take an anti-inflammatory such as Tylenol or in some cases Ibuprofen. There are some studies that are inconclusive that suggest that Ibuprofen may not be as helpful, but if you can tolerate Tylenol, you may have to talk to your doctor about it, Tylenol is preferable. Take that the day of and take it the night you go to sleep. That is what I did, and I felt fine and here I am today.
Dr. Turner says remember when you get the shot, most of the adverse reactions and symptoms you feel are a sign your immune system is working.
“As far as a vaccine, part of goal is to try to build up different particles that protect you when you get exposed later on, so intentional for your body to get some type of response and those side effects that you are calling side effects is a sign that your body is building up immunity.”
