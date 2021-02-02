Over 150 guns, rocket launcher seized during recent JPD operations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department pointed toward seized guns and drugs in response to a recent uptick in violent crime in the city.
It’s a hot-button issue among city leaders, with a record number of homicides in 2020 and no sign of slowing down in 2021.
Recently the city has mulled putting a curfew in place for anyone under 18.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba calls the factors related to the high violent crime rate “a perfect storm,” citing COVID-19 complications, limitations at Hinds County Detention Center, and a police officer shortage.
JPD spokesman Sam Brown says the city is battling two major issues since March: guns and COVID.
Brown says Mississippi’s lax gun laws cause problems with the amount of guns on streets that the City of Jackson has no control over.
He specifically brought up gun shows but did not provide any evidence that illegal gun sales were occurring at them.
Operation Safe Streets, Operation New Year’s Eve, Operation Safe Highway and Operation Safe Shop are some of the ongoing programs JPD has going on currently, working to curb crime and enforce COVID safety protocols.
JPD presented a table full of weapons and drugs that were confiscated during the course of these recent operations. The confiscations include over 150 guns and even a rocket launcher (Brown wouldn’t comment specifically on the rocket launcher).
Packaged candy was among the drugs; Brown gave a warning to parents to pay attention to what their children are eating because the candy being sold is laced with drugs.
Brown says over 2,000 people were arrested and field released during these operations, because the crimes committed were misdemeanors. One of these misdemeanor crimes is shooting a gun in the air, as long as that person does not hit anybody and they are not a convicted felon.
“We have a jail problem. Our jails are overcrowded,” Brown said. He says only felony, domestic violence and DUI arrests are the only ones allowed to remain in jail because of a consent decree related to COVID protocols.
Police Chief James Davis was not in attendance; Brown said he was busy at a city council meeting.
