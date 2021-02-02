Lady Tigers beat UAPB for sixth straight win

JSU shot 43.8 percent (7-for-16) from the floor, while holding UAPB to 30 percent (3-for-10) shooting. Along with Rogan, the Lady Tigers had three score in double digits. Junior Jariyah Covington came off the bench and scored 14 points and recorded four steals, and All-American candidate Ameshya Williams recorded her ninth double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds