Lady Tigers beat UAPB for sixth straight win

JACKSON, Miss. - Senior Dayzsha Rogan scored a game-high 19 points and led the Jackson State women basketball team past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 81-48 Monday evening in Southwestern Athletic conference action from the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center.
“I’m really proud of the team because we learned how to work as one,” said JSU head women’s basketball coach Tomekia Reed. “We really clicked on defense and that set the momentum and just really pleased with the overall effort.
The Lady Tigers opened up a 22-7 first quarter lead and seized control. JSU continued to put the pressure on in the second quarter and shot 56.3 percent (9-for-16) from the field and did not commit a single foul. JSU went into halftime with a 45-23 lead.
JSU shot 43.8 percent (7-for-16) from the floor, while holding UAPB to 30 percent (3-for-10) shooting. Along with Rogan, the Lady Tigers had three score in double digits. Junior Jariyah Covington came off the bench and scored 14 points and recorded four steals, and All-American candidate Ameshya Williams recorded her ninth double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds
The Lady Tigers (8-5, 7-1 SWAC) forced UAPB into 32 turnovers, which was turned into 44 points. JSU also outscored UAPB (2-11, 1-6 SWAC) 36-18 in the paint and 40-27 on the glass.
“Everything is coming together,” Covington said, who went 1-for-1 from beyond the arc and 5-for-7 at the free-throw line. “We have a great group of guards with Dayzsha, Keshuna, and then Ameshya in the post, it’s going to be hard to stop us.”
JSU returns to action Saturday and plays at rival Alcorn.
