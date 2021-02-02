30K COVID-19 vaccination first dose appointments now available

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is urging residents to act fast if they want one of the new 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine first dose appointments going live Tuesday.
“Please act quickly to schedule for yourself or a loved one who qualifies,” he said. “Stay safe and God bless!”
To register for the shots, go to covidvaccine.umc.edu, or call 1 (877) 978-6453.
Those currently eligible for the shot are seniors 65 and older and individuals 16 and up with risk factors that make them at high risk for succumbing to the virus. Health care workers and long-term care patients and employees are also eligible.
