Jarrett scores 31 as JSU stays undefeated in SWAC

JACKSON, Miss. - The Jackson State men’s basketball team defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63-55 Monday evening from the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center. It was head coach Wayne Brent’s 100th career win leading the JSU men’s basketball program.
“It’s all about the young men on our team and those who came previously,” said Brent. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to coach this team and watch them succeed on and off the court.”
Senior and SWAC Preseason Player of the Year Tristan Jarrett scored a game-high 31 points on 8-for-19 shooting from the field. Jarrett also converted 12 free throws.
“Felt pretty good tonight,” Jarrett said. “My teammates trusted me and put in my position to succeed. Great to get the win, now on to Alcorn.”
6-foot-8 graduate transfer Isaiah Williams added 12 points and hauled in six rebounds.
Junior and SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Jayveous McKinnis grabbed 13 rebounds and dropped nine points. Senior Jonas James added seven points and handed out five assists.
The opening half was a defensive stalemate with neither team gaining a significant advantage. JSU (4-5. 4-0 SWAC) shot 32.3 percent (10-for-31) from the court, while holding UAPB to 25 percent (7-for-28).
Both teams opened up their offense in the second half. The Tigers shot 47.6 percent from the field, while the Golden Lions (3-14, 2-6 SWAC) connected on 40.6 percent of their attempts.
The Tigers return to action Saturday at rival Alcorn State.
